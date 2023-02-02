India well-poised to become a global hub for nurturing nursing staff

The fact that we have moved from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest, aspiring to become the third largest, is remarkable. The current year’s economic growth is estimated at 7%, the highest globally, despite the slowdown caused by the pandemic and the war. Growth estimates for next year, at 6-6.8% are also very healthy. Thanks to the broad-based recovery across sectors, the economy is well-positioned to ascend the pre-pandemic growth path in 2023.