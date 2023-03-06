India will attract more foreign capital if it addresses key gaps

India’s longer-term solution is more localized production lines. In theory, high enough demand would mean domestic subsidiaries build factories on the ground that cater to growing needs for motors, gears and other such intermediate goods. But what is enough? Determining a critical mass of real demand is crucial before businesses plunge into investing in India—and that’s tough. ABB India last week announced plans to invest $121 million over the next five years, including a factory for gas insulated switch-gears that are used to manage power systems in substations, railways and industrial complexes. Last year, it opened a smart instrumentation factory to make a range of devices. Clearly, there is a growing need for infrastructure along with policy tailwinds. ABB, though, has been invested in India for a long time. For new companies entering India now, the runway is far longer. Despite production-linked incentives, the threshold for sales and upfront capital is far too high for medium-sized businesses to take advantage of subsidies. Firms are still exploring opportunities and shopping around states for spots.