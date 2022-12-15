Indian agriculture is not doing as well as our GDP data suggests

Despite both rabi and kharif crops not doing better compared to last year, a GVA growth of more than 4.5% is surprising but not unexpected. In fact, in the new series of GDP, it has been the case that the non-crop sector, which accounted for only one-third of total output, accounts for almost three-fourths of the agriculture sector’s total growth. As a result, the crop sector, which employs almost two-thirds of the total agricultural workers, has seen growth rates that are much lower. For example, the annual growth rate of the crop sector between 2011-12 and 2020-21 is only 1.2%, among the lowest in recent decades, barring the crisis period of 1999-00 to 2004-05. As against this, livestock, fishing and forestry has grown at a 7% annual rate, which is the highest in recent decades. Data on the crop sector is more robust now, based as it is on crop-cutting surveys and thanks to improvements in data collection over the years. Data on other sectors, unfortunately, is not so robust, as it is based on market arrivals and there are often severe discrepancies between different data sources. The divergence between the crop and non-crop sector is also at variance with past data, where the livestock sector has shown trends similar to the crop sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}