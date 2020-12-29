Indian banks emerged stronger in pandemic test through swift reforms

The impact on businesses was dramatic. Large businesses were hoarding up cash, some invoking force majeure clauses for the first time in their lives, hotels, airlines, even Tesla, were effecting furloughs, and informal businesses also suffered. Under these circumstances, the banking system was quite empathetic. In our case for instance, instead of asking customers to visit our branch with bank statements to prove they were affected by the pandemic to apply for restructuring or moratorium, we implemented an STP (straight-through processing ) process, simply asked our customers to visit our website, authenticate themselves through the mobile number, simulate the desired restructuring through drag and drop, make necessary online declarations, and these were executed at the back-end in an instant. A total of 76,765 small borrowers availed of online restructuring from us for ₹662 crore at the time of this article.