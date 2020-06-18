Opinion | Indian consumers want their brands to take a stand

Taking a stance poses perils and gains for companies, but as consumers, we are more receptive to those that convey social or political messages on social media. Brands may lose some customers in doing this, but by not taking social issues to heart, they will probably lose many more in post-pandemic India. The 67% of us who “strongly hold passionate beliefs" and view the brands we buy as expressions of our values, make choices based on what they stand for. As we fight to survive the pandemic, social injustice and discrimination, we will use our buying power to support some of the causes we believe in.