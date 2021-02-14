Indian economic documents exude a growth anxiety

Anxiety over tepid growth may have also influenced the government’s beggar-thy-neighbour policy on revenue sharing with states. The Budget should have been the ideal platform to provide a growth impetus to one of the worst pandemic-affected economies. Instead, its design has ensured that states not only end up with less money, but are also deprived of their legitimate claims. Governments of all political persuasions have been shrinking the divisible tax pool through cesses and surcharges. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has now imposed an additional agriculture and infrastructure development cess which will sequester part of import and excise duties, further reducing the divisible pool of taxes and reducing the states’ share. This diversion of states’ share may be viewed as a contingency measure to strengthen government spending, but there is a high risk it will become permanent because governments have rarely retired a cess or surcharge.