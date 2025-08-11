Indian people have amazing ability to course correct

From the 1970s through the 1980s, everyone felt the country would be torn asunder. The Kashmir insurgency was still a decade away, but Punjab was already on the boil. According to a research paper, the Pakistan-backed reign of terror claimed 11,694 lives between 1980 to 2000. A total of 1,784 personnel from Punjab Police and other central police forces either laid down their lives in the line of duty or were grievously injured. In 1982, Jarnail Singh Bhinderawale and his violent gang took control of the Harminder Sahib. Two years later, “Operation Bluestar" was initiated to flush them out of the premises. It led to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her trusted Sikh bodyguards.