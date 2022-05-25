Indian gig workers may finally be getting a fairer deal

As I wrote in this newspaper in October 2019 (bit.ly/3GfDJYN), our middle class has been shrinking for a few years. Last March, Pew estimated 32 million Indians had fallen out of the middle class during the pandemic amid a global drop in the size of the middle class. This year’s sharp rise in Indian inflation even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have undermined the recovery in earning power for those working in restaurants and hotels, even as those industries continue to see a welcome rebound. Pronab Sen, India’s former chief statistician, told me that RBI, by leaving its first interest rate hike till as late as this month instead of hiking early in the year, is “so far behind its inflation targets that (it has) no room for policy to take effect." India is thus set to endure 6%-plus inflation for the foreseeable future. As in the US, where workers in labour-intensive industries are demanding and getting a better deal, in India indexing petrol costs to payouts for gig economy drivers and delivery riders and giving them better working conditions marks a welcome socioeconomic shift.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}