Deemed approval in 30 days is an M&A fortune cookie

In a breakthrough move for mergers and acquisitions (M&As), the Amendment Act introduces the concept of “deemed approval" for transactions where the CCI has not arrived at a prima facie opinion within 30 calendar days of receipt of a notice. Simply put, if the CCI does not arrive at a prima facie view on whether an M&A transaction is likely to cause competition concerns in India within 30 days, the deal will be considered approved and the parties need not wait for a CCI approval order before proceeding to close the transaction. This is a step forward for the Indian competition watchdog and is in line with the merger control regime of mature jurisdictions such as the European Union (EU), where the European Commission has 25 working days to complete its Phase I review of a transaction and provide a decision, failing which the transaction is deemed to be unconditionally approved.