Opinion | Indian inflation and what the tea leaves have to say in a pandemic

There are some other conundrums as well. Soaring gold prices have played a part in pushing up our inflation numbers. HSBC India chief economist Pranjul Bhandari says in a recent report that gold prices added 70 basis points to core inflation. Headline inflation for June would have been in the range of 5.5-6% without the rally in gold prices. Food prices have also been buoyant, and a recent report by Harish Damodaran in the Indian Express says that tomatoes and potatoes have been rising sharply in agricultural markets in July. Indian inflation is too high, given the fact that the economy is expected to contract this year. However, inflation pressures should begin to ease in the third quarter of the current financial year. The spread of the monsoon over the entire country thus far, as well as an increase in the area under various kharif crops augurs well for food production.