Indian influence could stall the emergence of a dystopian world

With barely two decades of the 21st century done, the world is more unsettled, more divided, and more unsure of itself than at any time since World War II. Polarization within some countries is as sharp as between nations. Globalization is in retreat, and so is democracy; or, to state it more correctly, neither globalization nor democracy proved strong enough to deter dictatorship and authoritarianism. Little wonder, citizens everywhere are looking to strongmen today to help them sail out of troubled waters.

The only thing in expansion mode is the power of technology, but its creators and vendors have actually set up their own little corporate dictatorships, of Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and their Chinese counterparts. As technology is neutral to democratic values, it may embolden non-state actors (like Al Qaeda) to try destabilizing even powerful states, upending the world order. So, it is not unreasonable to expect some countries to break up their tech monopolies, but this would leave us with another problem: it could empower the state-led equivalents of Russian and Chinese autocracies with even more power to destabilize the world.

One could argue that this dystopian view of the world is overly pessimistic, but it is better to exaggerate problems and goad the world to action than presume that this too will pass. The “Dilli door ast" (Delhi is far) attitude is about wishing away problems, not dealing with them.

Curiously, India is one country that may have the power to do something about stopping that dystopian vision from becoming reality, because it is neither too powerful nor too powerless to matter. Along with other midi powers like Germany, France, Japan, and Asean—to name just a few—it can help nudge the world’s current superpowers towards a more sensible world order.

The priorities are obvious: The democratic world’s first task is to prevent the rise of a new “axis of evil" led by China and supported by Pakistan, North Korea and some mini powers being targeted by the US, such as Iran and Russia.

The problem with US foreign policy is that it is still stuck in Cold War mode, where the successor state of the Soviet Union was seen as an enemy; this kind of thinking also ensured that Shia Iran, a rival to the Sunni powers aligned with the US , was also declared an enemy.

This black-and-white delineation of friends and enemies will not work, and is often the result of old foreign policy establishments trying to keep their jobs.

During the Cold War, the US created expertise on the Soviet Union, but little on China or Islamic nations. This is why the US actually ended up inviting China to become a permanent member of the Security Council, complete with a veto.

The single biggest challenge for India and other midi powers is to push for a patch-up between the US, Russia and Iran, so that China does not find natural allies among them by default. The US has a bigger problem within Nato, where one ally—Turkey—has delusions of exercising some sort of “caliphate" power across the Islamic world, as was the case during Ottoman rule. India, Germany and such midi powers need to get Uncle Sam to see the world with new eyes and shed old biases against Russia and Iran if China has to be kept in check.

The second challenge is to bring back a more sensible form of globalization with safeguards to keep countries with weak economic capabilities from losing out. Globalisation needs a continuous monitoring system to check who is winning and who is losing, and an effective compensation system for losers. A system that creates many losers (even if there are more winners) cannot ultimately succeed. New globalization would also need a more unconventional structure: It must strengthen trade between nations that are by and large non-threatening to others, and discriminate against those that are. Translation: China should not be part of a new trade regime unless it verifiably abandons its threatening postures towards neighbours and the rest of the world.

The third priority should be to curtail the extraordinary power of global tech giants, whose numbers dwarf the economies of most countries. The market capitalization of just five major US tech companies—Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook—adds up to over $7.5 trillion. This is nearly 10% of global output. One should not compare market valuations (which are temporary) with economies (which are more stable), but it’s remarkable that only two countries, the US and China, produce more every year than the value of those tech companies. And we are not even counting the Chinese T-Rexes here. The power of Big Tech needs to be checked, and here again midi powers must nudge the US to rediscover its anti-trust zeal of the past that led to the break-up of oil and telecom megacorps in order to foster competition and downsize corporate power. And together with America, China too must be forced to break up its own tech monopolies, or face bans in the rest of the world. Chinese tech companies should be given no global space unless it is possible to verify that they are not arms of the Chinese state.

In the dystopian world we are confronted with, midi powers that pose no threat to others must take the lead.

