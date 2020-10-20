Indian influence could stall the emergence of a dystopian world

The third priority should be to curtail the extraordinary power of global tech giants, whose numbers dwarf the economies of most countries. The market capitalization of just five major US tech companies—Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook—adds up to over $7.5 trillion. This is nearly 10% of global output. One should not compare market valuations (which are temporary) with economies (which are more stable), but it’s remarkable that only two countries, the US and China, produce more every year than the value of those tech companies. And we are not even counting the Chinese T-Rexes here. The power of Big Tech needs to be checked, and here again midi powers must nudge the US to rediscover its anti-trust zeal of the past that led to the break-up of oil and telecom megacorps in order to foster competition and downsize corporate power. And together with America, China too must be forced to break up its own tech monopolies, or face bans in the rest of the world. Chinese tech companies should be given no global space unless it is possible to verify that they are not arms of the Chinese state.