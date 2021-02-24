Indian investors can benefit from higher oil prices

Oil ETFs are of a different nature compared to normal ETFs; they are made up of oil future contracts. Oil futures are legal agreements to trade oil at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Since these ETFs track oil futures and as oil futures contract within the ETFs expires, the ETFs must roll the expiring contracts to the next contract—there are costs associated with this. Because of this reason, these ETFs do not track current oil prices accurately. There is also the complicated concept of contango (when oil futures prices are higher than the spot price) that these ETFs suffer from, which further makes them inefficient in terms of exactly tracking the price of oil.

