Indian investors can eliminate home bias by investing in global companies

Home bias or country bias refers to the preference that investors have for domestic securities over foreign securities. Often this home bias leads to a sub-optimal portfolio. For an investor , one of the key goals is to minimize the risk-return ratio, which means minimizing the risk taken to earn a certain target return. Portfolio risk is reduced when investments are diversified across assets that don’t move in tandem with each other. An investor suffering from home bias invests all their wealth locally and, in turn, loses out on the opportunity to reduce risk by spreading investments globally, across different countries, currencies and markets, and thus creates a sub-optimal portfolio.

Why do we suffer from home bias though? This is a question that has puzzled many. In a globalized world like today’s, one would imagine that investors naturally think global. But that has not been the case. In fact, across the world, investors over-allocate investments to their domestic market even though it harms their portfolio. There are three key reasons why we fall prey to this bias. The first is the feeling of familiarity with the local market. Regardless of how true it may be, we tend to believe that we don’t have enough information on foreign companies as we do on domestic ones. The second is the belief that the transaction costs of investing internationally are significantly higher than domestic investing. The last factor that supports home bias is foreign exchange risk. Since investing globally involves investing in another currency, one feels like they will need to time the currency conversion perfectly or master trading the forex market to be able to invest.

In today’s technology and information age, all of the above reasons are now nothing but excuses. If you’re willing to look, you can find enough information on a company listed anywhere in the world in just a few clicks. Agreed that transaction costs were high earlier, but the recent API-zation of financial technologies has lowered the high cost barriers that existed earlier. Gone are the $100,000 minimum deposit requirements and $5 commission per trade days, we can now invest globally with no minimum balance and at zero brokerage per trade. Foreign exchange still remains a risk in investing internationally, but for an Indian investor who’s thinking long-term, it also presents an opportunity to earn additional return if the rupee depreciates (which it has throughout the last decade at 4% per year) and to hedge against their predominantly rupee portfolio.

What is exciting is that in 2020, thousands of Indian investors, supported by a buzz created around global diversification, acknowledged the existence of home bias in their investment strategy and went about adding international exposure to their portfolio. They did this by either investing in funds of funds such as the Franklin US Opportunities Fund or in international index funds such as the Nasdaq-100 or by going direct and opening their own international brokerage account. Each option has its own pros and cons and it depends on the investor which global diversification route they prefer—there is no right or wrong. But as someone that is involved in simplifying direct US investing for Indians, what I can say with conviction is that individuals who want control of their holdings and want to take advantage of the diverse investment opportunities available globally prefer the direct route of investing in stocks.

Next you might wonder—what stocks are these new global Indian investors buying through their US brokerage account? Well, the number one favourite in 2020 was Elon Musk’s Tesla among our investors. This was actually surprising given that Tesla does not even have a presence in the country yet. But then even on a global level, Tesla continues to be the retail investor’s favourite. The other three investor favourites are Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. Beyond these top four stocks, investor preferences tend to vary. Shopify, Salesforce, and Google are fairly popular along with pandemic stocks like Netflix, Zoom and Pfizer. Electric vehicle companies like Nio and Xpev, and Li Auto have been seeing heightened investor interest as well. In the exchange-traded fund (ETF) world, apart from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ETFs, metal ETFs tracking gold and silver along with Ark Invest’s new-age innovation ETFs are popular.

To sum it up, home bias can be detrimental to one’s portfolio. The year 2020 was a landmark one that saw Indian investors start to eliminate this bias by adding a global flavour to their portfolios. Investors who chose to go global by creating their own brokerage account in the US preferred to invest in technology-, electric vehicle- and pandemic-driven stocks.

Viram Shah is CEO of Vested Finance

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via