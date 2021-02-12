Indian investors can eliminate home bias by investing in global companies

Why do we suffer from home bias though? This is a question that has puzzled many. In a globalized world like today’s, one would imagine that investors naturally think global. But that has not been the case. In fact, across the world, investors over-allocate investments to their domestic market even though it harms their portfolio. There are three key reasons why we fall prey to this bias. The first is the feeling of familiarity with the local market. Regardless of how true it may be, we tend to believe that we don’t have enough information on foreign companies as we do on domestic ones. The second is the belief that the transaction costs of investing internationally are significantly higher than domestic investing. The last factor that supports home bias is foreign exchange risk. Since investing globally involves investing in another currency, one feels like they will need to time the currency conversion perfectly or master trading the forex market to be able to invest.

