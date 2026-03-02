Is Institutional integrity in India under threat?

The moment Himachal Police comes to know about the incident it swings into action. In no time the Delhi-bound vehicle is intercepted at a check-post near Dharampur. The people detained by the Himachal Police weren’t thieves but Delhi policemen and officers. The youths in their custody were the workers of the Indian Youth Congress. A warrant had been issued against them for ‘indecent demonstration’ at the AI Impact Summit held in Delhi.