Why Indian retail investors cannot really rescue our stock markets

While the retail investor story leading to self-reliance of Indian stock markets sounds like a coherent story, it is not. If we look at FIIs and DIIs over the last decade, they tend to largely operate in opposite ways. Typically, when FIIs buy, DIIs sell, and vice versa. Take the case of the period between 2011-12 and 2014-15; FIIs bought stocks in each of those years and their total buying was worth ₹3.75 trillion. On the other hand, DIIs sold stocks in each of those years and their total selling was worth ₹1.51 trillion.