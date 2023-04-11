Retail investors have shown only weak evidence of maturity so far

When the stock market is not doing well, the NAV is on the lower side, which increases the number of units being bought. Hence, an SIP over a period of time ensures that investors buy more units when the market isn’t doing well and less when it is, driving up long-term returns through cost averaging. Now for the SIP strategy to succeed, the key is that the investor keeps investing for at least five years. This allows different stock-market cycles to play out, ensuring that cost averaging happens and drives down the average price of MF units bought and thereby driving up the return on investment. Given this, anyone investing in stocks through an SIP is deemed to be a mature investor.