India’s recent startup valuation boom was simply too good to last4 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:59 AM IST
Valuations didn’t reflect the fact that a huge population is not the same as a huge consumer market
On 17 April, the stock price of Infosys fell by 9.4%. This was after the profits of the firm for the period January to March and the revenue growth guidance for 2023-24 failed to meet analysts’ expectations.