India’s recent startup valuation boom was simply too good to last

The trouble is that a large population and the ability of that population to buy things, or there being a viable market for what any startup is trying to sell, are two very different things. One of the most important points in the story of startups has been the success of UPI. But just because UPI transactions are growing, it doesn’t automatically imply that the overall number of economic transactions are also growing at the same pace. Before UPI, almost all of these transactions were in cash.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}