Indian startups well placed to become global leaders3 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:08 AM IST
- Funding in early-stage startups may be slow, but it will continue to grow
India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with 81, 000 government-recognized startups across 656 districts. With 107 unicorns, India minted 19 unicorns in 2022 itself. By 2025, the country is expected to have 250 unicorns. Indian startups are known to have solved problems and disrupted the IT, education, healthcare, agriculture, among other industrial sectors. While statistics and numbers demonstrate India’s startup growth story, the current investment and negative economic headwinds cannot be ignored. A time of churning is also about turning adversity into opportunity.