Indian tech companies should get into quick adaptation mode4 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:03 PM IST
A global recession will hurt and they must not miss demand shifts
A global recession will hurt and they must not miss demand shifts
Listen to this article
The quarterly earnings season for India’s outsourcing firms has begun on a cautiously optimistic note. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), its largest software exporter, reported better-than-expected growth of 8% in net income. Its operating margin, which had slumped to a 7-year low of 23% in the quarter to June, rose by 1 percentage point as it dialled down hiring.