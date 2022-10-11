Indian tech companies should get into quick adaptation mode

From here on, it may get challenging. European clients, which typically account for a quarter to a third of Indian firms’ sales, are almost certain to cut their tech budgets, at least until the war in Ukraine ends and energy supplies normalize. The more important US market may also disappoint as the Federal Reserve slows that economy to tame inflation. Some American companies might still look to infotech to shed costs as they hunker down for a recession. However, the pandemic-era splurge is now in the rearview mirror for Indian vendors. The coders they could hire easily during covid lockdowns are getting restless with a lack of career progression since the reopening of the global economy. TCS’s attrition rate last quarter was more than 21%.