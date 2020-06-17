Opinion | Indian unpredictability could make China rethink its game

We must see China’s transgressions—and not just the latest ones—along the Line of Actual Control in the Himalayas in this backdrop. From leaving cigarette packets to attacks using barbed-wire wrapped metal rods, things have come a long way over the past 10 years. While transgressions, violent clashes and this week’s dozens of casualties attract attention, what is more revealing is the deployment of military assets and permanent infrastructure close to the de facto frontier. Unlike the South China Sea, Beijing’s actions in the Himalayas do not go unchallenged by the Indian Army. However, as my colleague Lieutenant General Prakash Menon argues, given the diplomatic and political defusing of tensions that follows, China takes “two steps forward and agrees to takes one step backwards and, therefore, gains one step eventually." Like in South East Asia, Beijing reckons that political and economic compulsions will cause New Delhi to accept China’s incremental territorial expansion. In other words, it may think it has figured Indian leaders and governments out.