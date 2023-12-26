Indians discover stock market; can private equity market be far behind?
India's equity markets have seen a fundamental change in the last decade, with millions of Indians investing in mutual funds and domestic retail money pouring into the markets. This has reduced the country's dependence on foreign capital for IPOs and capital requirements.
India has a long and strong history of capital markets. The Bombay Stock Exchange was founded in 1875 and is approaching its 150th year. Yet, something has changed fundamentally in the last 10 years in the nature of our equity markets. Millions of Indians have discovered the equity markets and benefited from its wealth creation. A strong nation needs a strong base of domestic savings that believes in its own future and is willing to invest behind that opportunity. That domestic base paled in comparison to foreign capital till 2016. Then something changed. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) launched its famed “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai" campaign in 2017. Whenever India’s success story will be written, I believe this campaign should occupy a place at par with the Aadhaar and digital stack revolutions in India. This campaign was a runaway success, leading to an increase of more than 5 million retail investors in mutual funds in its first year. Domestic retail money aggregating to $2 billion of fresh inflow now pours into the markets every month. We are no longer dependent on foreign capital to lead our IPOs or to fund follow on capital requirements of our leading businesses to realize the aspirations of a rising India. No large economy in the world has sustainably grown to become a leading global power without tapping into its domestic savings pool to fund its growth. The US needed 401k, and, closer home, South Korea executed on its domestic savings to become a developed nation. India has found its answer through SIPs and Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign.