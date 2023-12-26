Indians discover stock market; can private equity market be far behind?

India has a long and strong history of capital markets. The Bombay Stock Exchange was founded in 1875 and is approaching its 150th year. Yet, something has changed fundamentally in the last 10 years in the nature of our equity markets. Millions of Indians have discovered the equity markets and benefited from its wealth creation. A strong nation needs a strong base of domestic savings that believes in its own future and is willing to invest behind that opportunity. That domestic base paled in comparison to foreign capital till 2016. Then something changed. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) launched its famed “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai" campaign in 2017. Whenever India’s success story will be written, I believe this campaign should occupy a place at par with the Aadhaar and digital stack revolutions in India. This campaign was a runaway success, leading to an increase of more than 5 million retail investors in mutual funds in its first year. Domestic retail money aggregating to $2 billion of fresh inflow now pours into the markets every month. We are no longer dependent on foreign capital to lead our IPOs or to fund follow on capital requirements of our leading businesses to realize the aspirations of a rising India. No large economy in the world has sustainably grown to become a leading global power without tapping into its domestic savings pool to fund its growth. The US needed 401k, and, closer home, South Korea executed on its domestic savings to become a developed nation. India has found its answer through SIPs and Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second game changer is that Indian pension funds discovered equity, too. It was a colossal mistake not to have pension funds invest in equity markets earlier. There is no better funding source than long-term institutional capital. EPFO only started investing in equities through ETFs in August 2015 and today pension funds invest $1 billion every month into the equity markets. Together with the retail SIP we now have a solid wall of $3 billion flowing into the equity markets per month, sufficient to support the capital requirements to transform the Indian economy.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating: The 2007-2008 global recession that had nothing to do with India, led to $25 billion outflow from the Indian equity markets. This led to markets halving between January 2008 and October 2008. Banks became risk-averse to lend as well, so in combination, countless projects were shelved. Contrast this with the tech sell-off that happened last year globally. Nasdaq fell 35% between November 2021 and October 2022. Foreign investors in India bolted again, selling $40 billion. But this time, there was virtually no impact on Indian markets, driven primarily by the domestic inflows offsetting foreign outflows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strategic value of creating a domestic wall of funding that is stable and consistent is a shining example of regulatory success in India. This perhaps has not got its due share of credit in the India narrative. I would like to give that credit and say the model itself is “sahi hai".

Just the way Indians discovered equity in the last decade, could India perhaps discover private equity (PE) as an asset class in the next decade? PE as an asset class has the potential to generate the highest return, albeit at the cost of liquidity. At about $50 billion of annual investment, this industry is comparable to the public equity market in providing funding to Indian companies. What is different, however, is that over 80% of the capital invested is still foreign capital and susceptible to flight risk, led by global events.

The case to create a strong domestic base of funding for private companies is very strong. It will have to be led by domestic institutions with the ability to hold these investments for long periods. Currently, pension funds cannot even invest in private equity as an asset class. Insurance pools invest a tiny proportion. These are long-term investors that can certainly benefit from higher returns and can channel capital to fund India’s future ambitions. Why let foreign capital capture 80% of all the returns private India has to offer? Why deprive pension funds or insurance money the ability to make higher returns at scale? A lot of work has happened in creating structures such as AIFs and GIFT City. However, the easy game-changing initiative here is to focus on domestic savings pool to fund private markets as well. The Chinese PE market provides a proof of concept. In early 2000s, almost all PE funds were backed by foreign capital, while today 95% of PE fundraises are led by domestic capital—a complete reversal. I love the smell of the possibility in the air, that Indian private markets, too, make the transition in the next decade. Domestic savings will then retain the profits in India and continue to fund the growth story of India, as it aims to become a developed nation by 2047. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Kukreja is a partner and chief investment officer at ChrysCapital.

