Indians do have good reason to celebrate Sunak’s elevation4 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Britain’s arc since the days of its empire does offer us satisfaction
Britain’s arc since the days of its empire does offer us satisfaction
This Diwali was triply blessed for people of Indian origin across the world: India beat Pakistan at cricket and a Briton of Indian descent became prime minister of the UK. ’s politics or policies aren’t the point. The WhatsApp groups that pass as India’s public square today aren’t dissecting his views on Brexit or austerity. Not when someone who shares our heritage leads the country that once colonized us. It’s hard to overstate the symbolic significance of Sunak’s premiership. He is the first British PM of colour, the first who is proudly not Christian, and the first child of two immigrants. And he has reached No. 10 Downing Street at the youngest age of anyone in over a century.