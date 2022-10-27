Indians do have good reason to celebrate Sunak’s elevation

To flatten Sunak’s identities is to deliberately underplay the layers of experience, varieties of striving and richness of background that immigrants bring to any population. Sunak wasn’t directly elected or even chosen by Conservative Party members, and nobody believes his appointment will usher Britain into a post-racial era. And yet the speed of Britain’s change is remarkable, especially as diversity came late to UK politics. When India was an imperial possession more than 75 years ago, two Parsis were elected to Parliament. But it was not until 1987 that another person of colour entered the British House of Commons in London. Indeed, within living memory, a Conservative grandee predicted that Commonwealth immigration would cause “rivers of blood" to flow down English streets. Enoch Powell’s party has now chosen the child of one of the very people he warned about, albeit to restrict immigration very much as Powell would have wanted.