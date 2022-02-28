Indians’ global consciousness seems paralyzed

I remember here a statement by the great philosopher and former president of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. When World War II ended, he gave three lectures at Kolkata and Banaras Hindu Universities where he said the world is fed up with the bloodshed of the two world wars. Our future is not going to witness such massacres, he said. The irony of our civilization is that it is driven by politicians, not by philosophers. Today, we may label Putin as the world’s biggest villain, but the US did the same by attacking countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan in the past. The very foundation of the attack on Iraq was built on lies. By the time the US returned from Iraq, the country was pushed into a vicious circle of starvation and misery. The US did the same in Afghanistan. When President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of his forces, the peace-loving Afghan people did not expect that the US would surrender in such a way to the Taliban. Once again, they are becoming victims of the tyrannical rule of the Taliban. In the post-World War II era, the US has bombed about 30 countries.