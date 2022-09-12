Indians should be leaders, not followers3 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 01:22 AM IST
- We essayed a journey others thought was impossible, emerging as winners
India just celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. If we were to look at the distance we have travelled in these 75 years, it’s a rare accomplishment. From being impoverished and bruised, our precious resources extracted, we are now leaders in innovation, self-reliance, deep intellect, and making global-impact projects. Faced with covid-19, we essayed a journey that others thought was impossible, emerging as winners on the global stage, making and delivering medicines not only for the second-most populated country of the world, but for other nations as well.