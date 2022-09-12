Indians should be leaders, not followers

When the US talks of Chip 4, to boost supply chain partnership for semiconductors, between the US, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, it’s time to stake claim on a Chip 5 proposal with India. It now looks anachronistic that today, with our irreplaceable economic and political role, we are still not permanent member of the Security Council. In any important line-up, we are holding our own. India is the largest provider of generic medicines globally. Being the 4th largest automaker in the world, we are pitching to become a leader in the global EV space. In sustainable ideas, we are ahead of others. By 2030, 50% of our energy required will be generated from non-fossil fuels.

