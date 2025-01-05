India’s 2025-26 budget should aim to engineer an economic transformation
Summary
- The target of Viksit Bharat requires it to balance immediate challenges with long-term development goals. Maintain fiscal prudence while pushing for sustainable growth and job generation, with reforms and policies implemented swiftly and effectively.
While annual budgets are routine affairs in advanced economies, they hold special significance in emerging markets, particularly in India. This colonial-era legacy has evolved from a mere accounting exercise to become a crucial platform for articulating the government’s economic vision.