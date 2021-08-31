India’s big Afghan investments led it to a diplomatic dead end

A lesson from China may be in order here. Its Belt and Road-style build-up across Africa, Eastern Europe and places like Sri Lanka and the Maldives has ensured China’s heft is front of mind. In Afghanistan, despite putting in very little, Beijing ensured it had a hold on some mining rights there, even though there has been no output. It made a risk-reward assessment. Part of China’s success has come from its strategic engagement with the Taliban. As a result, the world is now talking about how China could benefit from the recent turn of events in the same breath that it mentions India’s geopolitical challenges.