India’s car market should use a hybrid lane for a green pick-up4 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Electric cars are gaining share too slowly and hybrids could help
India is now among the world’s top three auto markets. A feat indeed, but it’s being driven by internal combustion-engine cars even as global pressures force a pivot to cleaner electric vehicles (EVs). Over 4 million four-wheel vehicles were sold in India last year, surpassing Japan and coming in behind China and the US. That’s a stunning reversal from almost eight months ago, when sales tanked to a decade-low and capacity lay idle. Now, with the economy growing at a fast clip, car buyers are back. While the broader market is largely made up of mobikes, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are now a larger portion of the whole mix.