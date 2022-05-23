India’s caste census has turned into a political football

Nigeria is not an isolated example. In several fragmented societies, a census is almost like an election to be ‘won’ by a particular ethnic group, wrote the political scientist Donald Horowitz in his oft-cited 1985 book, Ethnic Groups in Conflict. “It comes as no surprise then, that in Tanzania, ethnic questions have been left off the census in 1978; that Kurdish demands for a new census in Iraq were ignored; that the Belgians cannot agree on how to phrase the ethnic question; and that the Lebanese, fearful that changed ethnic ratios would upset the quotas on which state institutions were founded, have conducted no census since 1932," he wrote.

