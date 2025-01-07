India’s central bank should lead the policy easing cycle that its economy needs
Summary
- There is evidence of weak overall demand in the Indian economy, but the government’s goal of a tighter budget means a fiscal stimulus is unlikely. What about a monetary policy response? RBI would have to analyse the data carefully to check for space.
The coming weeks will see two important policy events. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the first full budget of the third Narendra Modi government. And the six members of the committee that sets interest rates will meet for the first time since Sanjay Malhotra took charge as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).