India’s chance to shed pandemic scars and reach out for the stars

India’s chance to shed pandemic scars and reach out for the stars5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 10:11 PM IST
We must focus more on macro stability and reforms instead of obsessing about precise levels of growth amid global volatility
Many of us are stepping into 2023 with some trepidation. We’ve just experienced another year fraught with shocks and volatility and many of those challenges look set to stay.