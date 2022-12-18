India’s chance to shed pandemic scars and reach out for the stars

And while slowing inflation is good news, there are a few issues we need to be mindful of. One, depending only on food price declines makes the inflation trajectory vulnerable to climate change-related events like heatwaves and patchy monsoon rains. Two, core inflation (a part of inflation that the Reserve Bank of India actually has control over via rate hikes), remains elevated at over 6% in the last year. One big reason is because large firms grew in the pandemic, they gained pricing power, and are now keeping prices higher than where they should be. Hence, despite a series of rate hikes, we don’t think headline inflation will fall to the 4% target easily. Even if RBI were to hike rates further by 25-50 basis points, we expect inflation to print in the 5-5.5% range over the next few years.

