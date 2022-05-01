India’s complicated relationship with air-conditioning

When I was 21, my employer transferred me to Mumbai and gave me a “second-AC" train ticket. I sold the ticket because I thought air-conditioning was an unnecessary luxury and I could instead use the money to survive my first few weeks in Mumbai. It was one of the most foolish decisions of my life. The 24-hour journey from Madras to Mumbai in peak summer in a hot metal box was pure misery. I did not anticipate how much water I would need, and had to go thirsty for long spells; and in any case, the fake bottled-water at stations seemed more dangerous than dehydration. People fainted, and that seemed to be usual on such journeys. I was ashamed of how small my thinking had become. Society should have trained me to be generous to myself; instead, it had made me feel vulgar about travelling “in AC" when money had more sacred uses.