India’s decade started decades ago, and perhaps is going to be decades long…

The optimism is not unfounded. In fact, and perhaps for the first time in decades, India truly stands out. Not as much, in my view, for doing the right things. But for how the right things we have done over the last many years, and decades, have shielded India from all kinds of crisis that have engulfed various parts of the world. Proof that we are on the right path is right there for us to see. And that’s what matters.