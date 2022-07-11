India’s design and manufacturing capabilities provide an edge3 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 12:43 AM IST
- The same factors that have propelled Vietnam can also put India in the sweet spot
The pandemic has triggered so much change that observers of history will refer to a pre-covid era and a post-covid era. We made deft moves with a storm of unicorns, the government fast-tracked incentives to promote indigenization, the ₹76,000 crore semiconductor package will give us design and manufacturing capabilities, and there have been other policies to promote the Make-in-India ecosystem, too.