India’s design and manufacturing capabilities provide an edge

Vietnam has been getting the ball rolling, moving to the Plus 1 space that strategists have been talking of. Its low labour costs, attractive tax incentive policies, location, favourable global trade conditions, and many free trade agreements (FTAs) have worked in its favour. It climbed from the 47th position in global ranking in 2001 to the 10th position in 2020, vis-a-vis exports that make up 1.8% of the total export value of electronics globally. Geopolitics has only helped this trend to gain momentum with manufacturers looking for hardy supply chains.

