Opinion
India’s Digital Data Protection rules: A story of hits and misses
Summary
- While the rules for age-gating could set an example for the world to adopt, data localization has sneaked back in. The rules for data security and breach notification place a needlessly heavy burden on data fiduciaries.
The draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules are finally with us and the long wait has for the most part been worth it. There is enough detail in the rules to give businesses the clarity they need, but not so much that compliance becomes cumbersome.
