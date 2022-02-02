India’s digital health efforts are the silver lining from Covid-19 pandemic

The patient journey was full of friction in the past. Let’s take the case of Rohit (name changed to protect identity), who suffers from pulmonary disorder in a rural town. Rohit would have to go through at least six separate touchpoints to initiate the first cycle of his care journey. He would access his general physician through insurance-provided networks. He would then undergo tests at a lab, bring these physical reports back to the doctor for a follow-up consultation, and then collect medication from his local pharmacy. The pharmacy could be out of stock. Rohit is then forced to travel to multiple pharmacies to get the prescribed medicines. A few months later, his health condition has worsened, with lung capacity scores in the red, and he is forced to rush to a bigger city for specialist care as physical access to a doctor is the only available method for acute treatment. The patient journey is clearly broken and fragmented; for a patient in critical need and their caregivers, this experience is disconnected, complex, impersonal, and potentially harrowing.