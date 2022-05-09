India’s digital health landscape sees a silver lining during covid-19 pandemic

Second, from matching patients with clinical trials and analyzing images in screening programmes to computer vision-aided diagnoses and passive monitoring, advancement in machine learning has shown that AI systems will transform the value chain. According to Clinical Trials Arena research, biotech firms have demonstrated AI’s ability to modify drug discovery, with multiple AI-designed molecules reaching human clinical trials in under 12 months versus the typical discovery cycle of 4.5 years. Key to unlocking AI’s full effects will be the widespread adoption of 5G: GSMA intelligence forecasts 5G connections in India to “reach 6% of the total population by 2025 (72 million) and 93% by 2040". While GSMA predicts this will contribute $4 billion in GDP to the overall healthcare sector between 2025 and 2040, it will also enable the transmission of large amounts of streaming data and unlocking real-time analysis of individual patients to improve diagnoses and cost savings.

