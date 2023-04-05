We should harness the emotional energy of India’s DPI5 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Our successful digital public infrastructure could well be advertised as a giant leap for mankind
Last week, I attended the second G20 Sherpa meeting held at Kumarakom, Kerala. The focus of the meeting was on India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The panel discussions during the conference and the displays in the conference hall were about India’s most significant DPI programmes like UPI, CoWin, Diksha and DigiLocker. These are clearly excellent examples of how technology has been used to deliver affordable citizen services at population scale.