We should harness the emotional energy of India’s DPI

UPI has over 350 banks on its network with over 260 million unique users and the network has grown to become world’s fifth largest digital-payment network by volume. CoWin has more than 1.1 billion registered users and every step of their vaccination process is captured by it. More than 500 million learning sessions have been conducted using the Diksha app and it was the key tool for teachers to impart knowledge to students during the covid pandemic. Digilocker has more than 150 million registered users. What is most heartening is that all these services are built on the solid foundations of Aadhaar, the world’s largest and possibly most sophisticated digital identity programme, involving 1.35 billion people, Jan Dhan, a massive effort that enabled as many as 478 million people to get bank accounts, and on a mobile user base of 1.2 billion across the country (‘Jam trinity’).