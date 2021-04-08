India’s divided agrarian politics has hurt the interests of farmers

It was not just affinities of identity or regional interests, but also the nature of demands put forth by farmer unions that made their politics exclusionary. These groups represented the interests of specific crop growers rather than of farmers in general. Farmer suicides in the cotton belt of Vidarbha hardly evoked the same kind of response as seen in western UP, where the struggle has been to get sugarcane arrears. Andhra Pradesh saw tobacco and chilli farmers unionize, but they did little to join hands with unions in other states. One consequence of this fragmented mobilization was that scarcely any protest arose when Bihar abolished its Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) market system (of mandis) in 2006. Since it was a state where the mandi system never worked and it contributed little to the central pool through minimum support price (MSP)-led procurement, its abolition did not generate even a murmur of protest in the last 15 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}