State transport corporations are in poor shape and so the Centre must open up financing pathways
In November 2021, at CoP-26 in Glasgow, India committed itself to a net-zero target by 2070 and set ambitious goals to achieve by 2030. Electrification of India’s public bus fleet is an important aspect of the agenda for clean energy to replace fossil fuels in the transport sector and help curb carbon emissions. In April 2022, India opened a window for ‘Grand Challenge’ bids. One of the world’s biggest tenders for electric buses, it sought 5,450 e-buses in five major cities, valued at ₹5,000 crore (at least) in capital cost and ₹24,000 crore in contracts over their 12-year period.