India’s e-bus adoption ambitions require a financially sound plan

A SECI for Transport?: The public transport system in India needs a dedicated institution (with teeth) to de-risk the market and raise capital. This entity, say a ‘BusCo’, needs to be capable of handling contract processes and also providing the necessary bankability to contracts. The setting up of the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in 2011 was in many ways a game-changer for the renewable energy sector. The role played by it as an intermediary body between private power developers and state-owned power distributors (discoms) has relevant lessons today for the contracting of e-buses, especially in its ability to reduce the risk of delayed payments. The most critical learning from the SECI experience is the effectiveness of a payment security mechanism. SECI fulfils all responsibilities linked to the selection of bidders and provides a monitoring mechanism for obligations and payments. The industry has found contracts under such a system bankable.